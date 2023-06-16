Ghana: MP Opens Classroom Block

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has opened a six-unit one-storey classroom block for the teachers and pupils of Saint Augustine Anglican Basic School in Dansoman, a suburb of Accra.

The facility which includes both male and female washrooms and teachers' common room, is expected to ease pressure on the existing school building and increase enrollment in the community.

It was funded by the MP with some additional financial support and assistance from the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly.

Addressing stakeholders in the constituency at the commissioning of the school building, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who is the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, said the provision of educational infrastructure for the constituents was one of her major priority areas.

She touted that under her leadership as MP for the area, she had embarked on construction of massive educational projects to enhance teaching and learning, as well as increase pupils and students' enrollment.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful indicated that through collaborative efforts with the Assembly, a nine-unit two-storey classroom block was commissioned for Akweibu Basic School, stressing "another nine-unit two-storey block has been handed over to the St Margaret Mary Senior High School and a six-unit one-storey building was also handed over to Ebenezer A.M.E Zion Basic School, in efforts to address challenges facing some of the schools in the constituency, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful noted.

She said her constituents would be witnessing the commissioning of other ongoing projects, such as roads, health and school blocks among others before the end of 2023.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly, George Cyril Bray, said the Assembly had over the years collaborated with the MP, in addressing the needs of the people living in the community.

He disclosed that the assembly was sourcing funding to provide more classroom blocks, library and information communication technology centre, and provision of desks for schools.

Francis Bantadton, Head of Human Resource Unit of Ablekuma West Assembly, thanked the MP and the assembly for their assistance and support in the promotion of quality education within the municipality.