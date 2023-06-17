Liberia: Over 230,000 Cyclists Endorse Boakai

Over 230,000 motorcyclists and tricycle operators have endorsed the Presidential bid of opposition leader Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai at an elaborate ceremony Thursday, 15 June 2023 in Paynesville, Montserrado County.

Boakai and several opposition leaders on different party tickets are seeking to battle incumbent President George Manneh Weah out of the Executive Mansion during the polls on 10 October 2023.

The 78-year-old lost to Mr. Weah at the run-off in 2017, and he is making his second and possibly final try for the nation's highest seat.

Through a press release issued Thursday, the Office of the former Liberian Vice President said the Federation Of Motorcycle and Tricycle Unions of Liberia pledged to support Mr. Boakai's bid, a boost to the Unity Party campaign.

The release said the President-General of the Union, Mr. John A.F. Kenyor introduced the officials of the Union and coordinators from the fifteen counties to the Unity Party Standard Bearer.

According to the release, Mr. Kenyor told Mr. Boakai that the battle is not his, but for the Federation of Tricycle and Motorcycle Unions of Liberia.

It noted the Union's commitment to making sure that Mr. Boakai is elected president of Liberia.

"The President-General told the crowd that the decision is about the nation and not about individuals," the release said.

According to the President-General of the Federation of Motorcycle and Tricycle Unions of Liberia, "Liberia will rise again."

He pointed out that motorcyclists will no longer be exploited for the selfish ambitions of politicians and that they will no longer be blind loyalists to selfish individuals and political institutions because they have in the past exhibited a wrong way of leading people.

Kenyor stated that his Union will be on the campaign team of the Unity Party and call on the party to recognize all the Union's Coordinators in the fifteen counties to attain maximum political dividends ahead of the October 10 polls.

Speaking at the occasion Thursday, Amb. Boakai said Liberians must recognize the value of people, and praised the over 230,000 motorcycle and tricycle union members for the immense services they are rendering to the people and country.

He gave special recognition to their services in the absence of a reliable transportation system in the country.

The Former Vice President lamented the unbelievable and dangerous conditions of transporting critically sick people at night.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Boakai told the Union that they will be on the right side of history when it is written because the leadership of the Union refused to be induced by money or vehicles.

He said he refers to this as putting the country above personal interest.

He told the Union that because of the level of organization that has been attained by the Union, it can now speak with one voice.

Mr. Boakai expressed happiness with the level of inclusion of women in the Union's administration.

While the ceremony was in progress, the UP leader was joined by his running mate, Nimba Senator Jeremiah Koung.

Mr. Koung also spoke to the Union's Officials and recognized some of his classmates in the gathering.

The occasion was attended by the Chair of the Unity Party, Rev. Dr. Luther Tarpeh, the force behind the Union, and a corps of JNB advisers and support staff.-Press release