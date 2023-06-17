Nigeria: Super Falcons Coach Unveils World Cup Squad

The list of 23 players is predictably dominated by players plying their trade outside Nigeria, as only two players from the home front made the final cut

Super Falcons Head Coach Randy Waldrum has officially made public the list of players that will be representing Nigeria at this year's FIFA World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

The list of 23 players is predictably dominated by players plying their trade outside Nigeria, as only two players from the home front made the final cut for the World Cup.

Composition

The usual suspects, Asisat Oshoala, fresh from her Champions League winning feat with Barcelona, record-making captain Onome Ebi and attacking midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade are top on the list, which was made public on Friday via a press statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Experienced players like goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Francisca Ordega and Halimatu Ayinde, who have all featured at one time or the other in previous editions of the World Cup, are also on the 2023 roster.

Coach Waldrum also gave opportunities to newbies like Oluwatosin Demehin, Jennifer Echegin Rofiat Imura and the likes in his World Cup-bound squad.

Nigeria will play Canada, co-host nation Australia and the Republic of Ireland in that order at the biggest-ever FIFA Women's World Cup finals in history, with 32 teams set to debut at the championship - the same number as for the men's finals in Qatar last year.

Nine-time African champion, Nigeria, was hoping to match or surpass her best outing in the history of the Women's World Cup when the team made it to the quarter-final stage.

The then coach, Isamaila Mabo's tutored side was closing in on a spot in the semi-finals before losing to Brazil in extra time in the United States of America in 1999.

Nigeria is the only African team to have played in all eight Women's World Cups since 1991, but the Super Falcons have failed to translate their continental dominance to the world stage.

READ ALSO: Aisha Buhari Cup: South Africa's Banyana Banyana emerge champions

Aside from reaching the quarter-finals in 1999, the Falcons also reached the knockout stages in 2019, losing 3-0 to Germany.

Fired up to rewrite history, the Super Falcons, as stated by the NFF, will arrive in Australia on Tuesday, 4 July, for a 15-day final camping programme before the World Cup officially begins on 20 July.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SUPER FALCONS FIFA WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Hakkarigucu Spor FC, Turkey); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Abia Angels); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA)

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, Kentucky, USA); Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenine, Spain); Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan, China); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France)