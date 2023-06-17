Chad: Over 300 Sudanese Arrive in Chad Hospital in Just Three Days

press release

N'Djamena — Wounded people from Sudan are arriving in waves at Adré hospital in eastern Chad, where they are being treated by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and Ministry of Health teams. At least 242 wounded were received on 15 June alone. With an additional 50 wounded people brought into Adré hospital today, as of publication, a total of at least 324 injured patients have been received over the last three days. Among them, about 130 need surgical care. Some patients are being referred to other hospitals in Abéché, Chad's fourth-largest city, located 160 kilometres away.

"The situation is frankly overwhelming, but everyone is doing their utmost to cope with it", says Dr Seybou Diarra, MSF project coordinator in Adré. "We've had to discharge stable paediatric patients to bring in the paediatrics medical team to help out."

"Additional staff from the Chadian Ministry of Health are also working with us and some of the off-duty staff were called back to lend a hand," Dr Diarra continues. "But with only one surgical team in place, we will soon be overwhelmed again in the operating theatre."

A large proportion of the wounded are coming from El-Geneina, the capital of Sudan's West Darfur state, and its surroundings, which are the scenes of ongoing and intense violence. Local sources report that at least 1,100 people have been killed in El-Geneina city since the conflict began in mid-April.

"After nearly two months, we are only now starting to see people managing to escape from El-Geneina and make their way to Chad," says Claire Nicolet, MSF head of emergency programs. "Yet thousands of people are likely to remain stranded in Sudan, amid reports of intensifying and large-scale attacks this week."

MSF teams, who have been working in Adré since 2021, set up a small emergency surgical unit in the district hospital a month ago, in response to the conflict spreading on the other side of the border. Our teams are also expanding medical activities to meet the increasing needs of Sudanese refugees in the area.

Approximately 6,000 people have fled El-Geneina and taken refuge in Adré over the last few days, joining more than 100,000 others who have already fled Sudan for safety in eastern Chad since the fighting broke out.