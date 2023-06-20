Nigeria, UN Seek Global Action to Address Plight of 110 Million Refugees

The Federal Government and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), have appealed to countries and international partners to address the dire situation faced by approximately 110 million refugees worldwide.

These individuals have been forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations, and various social issues.

Federal commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim disclosed that Nigeria currently hosts over 90,000 registered refugees, the majority of whom come from Cameroon and 33 other countries.

During a road walk in Abuja yesterday to commemorate the World Refugee Day, held under the theme "Hope away from Home," Suleiman-Ibrahim assured refugees that the federal government remains committed to implementing policies that ensure their safety and well-being.

She stated, "We have over 90,000 refugees in Nigeria right now, but this figure changes every single day, and the refugees are from about 34 countries, but the majority of them are from Cameroon.

"We have a role to play to ensure that refugees feel safe and hopeful about their future because they all have dreams and aspirations. We are giving them hope away from home because they fled for safety and fear of persecution, so it is paramount that they feel at home while we rebuild their hope."

Suleiman-Ibrahim further emphasised the need to strengthen partnerships with international organisations to reduce the number of refugees both in Nigeria and worldwide, while also enhancing coping mechanisms and support networks.

The UNHCR deputy representative in Nigeria, Bernadette Muteshi, also echoed the call to address the escalating global refugee crisis.

Muteshi stressed the importance of support and understanding, stating, "We are calling on the international community not to forget refugees because they need our support; they are people like us, they have dreams and aspirations that were not fulfilled in their countries of origin because of conflict and other issues tied."

Muteshi also highlighted the alarming trend of increasing displacement, with the number of displaced people worldwide rising from 51.3 million in 2013 to approximately 110 million today.

She stressed the urgency of reinforcing efforts to reverse this trend, urging individuals and communities to contribute to the cause.

In addition, Muteshi appealed to host countries not to discriminate against refugees but to recognize their potential contributions.

She encouraged the adoption of legal frameworks that support refugees and provide them with access to basic services such as healthcare, education, and employment, allowing them to rebuild their lives until they can safely return to their countries of origin.

A federal lawmaker from Lere Constituency in Kaduna State, Hon. Ahmed Munir, expressed solidarity with refugees and emphasized the importance of instilling hope in their lives. He assured refugees of the National Assembly's support through legislative measures aimed at providing necessary assistance in education, healthcare, and other essential amenities to improve their quality of life and future prospects.

The joint efforts of the Federal Government, UNHCR, and concerned stakeholders aim to bring attention to the plight of refugees and galvanize action on a global scale to address their challenges and ensure their rights and dignity are upheld.