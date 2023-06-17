Ghana: 4-Day African Paralympic Committee RST Programme Underway

A four-day African Paralympic Committee Regional Sports Training (RST) Programme organised by the Ghana Paralympic Committee was opened in Accra, yesterday.

In all, 15 countries are participating in the programme aimed at improving the technical aspects of the sport ahead of the African Paralympic Games scheduled for September in Ghana.

Participating countries include Seychelles, Togo, Benin, Mali, Mauritius, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Senegal, The Gambia, Madagascar, Nigeria, Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Ghana.

Opening the programme, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Ussif Mustapha, said the RST would develop the capacity of participants with the knowledge and skills needed for para sports development and promotion on the continent.

With Ghana set to host the rest of Africa in the first ever African Para Games, he said it was not surprising the country was chosen to host the technical training, thus helping to train and prepare various technical personnel for the games.

The AfPC President, Mr Samson Deen, said over 100 athletes and officials from the International Paralympic Committee, World Para Powerlifting and World Para Volleyball were in the country for the training.

Participants, he said would be assessed and subsequently awarded certificates on merit after the training.