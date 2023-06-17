Ghana: Vodafone Ghana Commits to Environmental Sustainability With Tree Planting Initiative

IN a bid to bolster the government's Green Ghana initiative, Vodafone Ghana embarked on a tree planting exercise, demonstrating its commitment to environmental preservation.

The event, held at the Accra Girls SHS, was attended by a diverse group of participants, including VGMA Green Award winner Worlasi, staff of Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly, Agro Ecom, staff of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the HR Director of Vodafone Ghana, Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, and the Director for Legal and External Affairs at Vodafone Ghana, Preba Greenstreet.

Preba Greenstreet emphasised the company's dedication to environmental stewardship.

"As custodians of our planet, we have a solemn duty to protect and preserve it. Vodafone's nationwide presence provides us with an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and to actively contribute to greening Ghana," she said.

Mr Greenstreet further highlighted the company's vision of providing environmental benefits wherever it operates.

"We aim to plant trees that will offer shade, sustenance, and fruits, contributing to a greener Ghana, cleaner air, beautiful scenery, and improved mental health," she added.

The event also saw the participation of Accra Girls SHS, represented by Assistant Head of Administration, Gladys Kuetuadu.

She revealed that the high school has been actively involved in the Green Ghana initiative since its inception.

"We have successfully maintained 90 per cent of our trees," she announced, expressing optimism about the partnership with Vodafone Ghana to expand the country's green cover.

Ms. Kuetuadu also appealed to the Vodafone Ghana Foundation to assist in refurbishing the school's ageing structures to prevent the need for new construction that could lead to the uprooting of mature trees and the destruction of the school's virgin forest.