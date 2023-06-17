Liberia: LFA Distributes Football Materials to Clubs in Grand Cape Mount

Grand Cape Mount County — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) presented football materials to 14 third-division clubs and 10 community league clubs in Grand Cape Mount County as part of its ongoing distribution of football equipment to clubs and sub-committees.

LFA president Mustapha Raji and three Executive Committee members which include, Tickly D. Monkoney, Kelvin Bayoh, and Cyrus Yeanay were present for the distributions exercise.

Each club in the third division received five balls and an agility ladder, while each club in the community league received five balls and a set of bibs.

LFA also presented 10 balls, one substitution board, one set of AR flags, a set of goal pole nets, and a set of corner flag poles to each of the three sub-committees in the county.

The county sub-association comprises three sub-committees, which include, the Common Wealth sub-committee, the Garwula sub-committee, and the Tewor sub-committee.

"This is the first step, to provide these pieces of equipment to you [grassroots clubs] so that you can know that you are part of the LFA and remain committed to the process," said LFA president Mustapha Raji. "There is a need to provide support not just to the senior, first, second, and women's teams, but also to the grassroots teams because we need to empower you more," he added.

Following the executive committee's approval to purchase more football equipment, Raji reassured the clubs that more materials would be provided.

The trip was also intended to engage with local authorities regarding the installation of artificial turf in the county.