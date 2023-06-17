Liberia: Professionals and Organizations Unite to Support President Weah's 2023 Re-Election Bid

Monrovia — A group of Liberian professionals and organizations from various ideological and political spheres have come together to support the 2023 re-election of President George M. Weah.

The group, acting under the aegis Weah Intellectual Movement (WIM), has said they intend to use their talents, time and resources to promote the Liberian leader over the coming months on various media platforms across the country. WIM believes President Weah has significantly achieved most of his electoral promises over the last five years which warrants a renewal of the president's mandate.

The group will use various available means: including intellectual centers, print and electronic media, and community style engagements across the country to carry out its tasks.

"WIM will harness the communication skills of its membership to dispel, repel and attack all falsehoods, as it projects positive programs and policies being carried out in the country", the group's Acting Secretary General Jacob Jallah asserted. "We will provide the intellectual fire power for the Weah re-election Campaign", Jallah added. He explained that the country has witnessed a lot of transformation than have been adequately conveyed and now is the time to place special focus on those achievements.

Other members of WIM include Deputy information Minister Boakai Fofana and Deputy Commerce Minister Wilfred Bangura. Others are Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Doe, Legal Analyst Garmondeg Clinton, and Assistant Gender Minister Maminah Carr

For his part, the group's Acting Chairman Boakai Fofana explained that the public can expect WIM will shortly begin to shape the national discourse as it sets into motion its activities across Monrovia and the rest of the country. He said that the group will be open to people of like minds and will admit only those who meet WIM's established criteria.