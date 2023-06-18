Africa: Benin Hold Champions Senegal in TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Qualifier

Benin managed to hold reigning African champions, Senegal, to a 1-1 draw in a highly anticipated clash at the Stade de l'Amitié in Cotonou in their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 qualifier on Saturday night.

A revamped Teranga Lions took to the pitch with Nicolas Jackson, Abdoulaye Seck, and Seny Dieng in the starting line-up but they were held in check by Cheetahs.

Defender Abdoulaye Seck put the visitors, who had all all their matches in the group prior Saturday's match, into the lead before Abdoul Rachid Moumini piledriver restored parity.

In the absence of Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mané donned the captain's armband, while Koulibaly provided support from the substitutes' bench.

On the other side, Benin sought to secure victory to bolster their qualification hopes under the guidance of coach Gernot Rohr.

Having already secured their place in the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal displayed their determination from the 4th minute, as ackson's powerful strike narrowly missed the target.

The Teranga Lions unleashed a series of offensive assaults, testing the resilience of the Benin defense, only to be denied by the upright or the outstanding goalkeeping skills of Saturnin Allagbe, the Cheetahs' goalkeeper.

It was in the 44th minute that Senegal broke the deadlock. Sadio Mané's perfectly placed cross found Jackson, whose header was met with an overzealous challenge by Abdoulaye Seck. The defender made no mistake, finding the back of the net and propelling Senegal into the lead.

However, the second half witnessed a shift in momentum as the Senegalese gradually lost their grip on the match, allowing Benin to capitalize on the situation.

In the 78th minute, Abdoul Rachid Moumini unleashed a thunderous strike that soared into the top corner of the net, leaving Seny Dieng, the Senegal goalkeeper, helpless.

Benin's equalizer not only secured them a valuable point but also marked a notable achievement, as no team had managed to snatch points from the African champions in this group of qualifiers.

With the final matchday on the horizon, Benin's qualification hopes now rest on their performance against Mozambique at the Estádio da Machava.

Post-Match Reactions:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Both teams displayed exceptional football. One team showcased the qualities of the reigning African champion, while the other, our Benin team, demonstrated character by responding to Senegal's challenge. We grew stronger throughout the match; although we were dominated in the first half, we managed to break free and impose our game in the second half. I was truly impressed by the fighting spirit of my team, and we must continue in this manner." - Gernot Rohr, Benin coach.

"Compared to our training sessions, I witnessed some intriguing developments tonight. I am extremely satisfied with the performance that my team displayed. It was a well-contested match, although we didn't emerge as victors. Our objective was to win all our matches in this qualifying campaign, but this time, a magnificent goal from the opposition prevented us from achieving that. I must admit, that goal took me by surprise; it happened in the blink of an eye." - Aliou Cissé, Senegal coach.