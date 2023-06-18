Liberia: LFA Rules Out International Friendlies for Lone Star Due to Lack of Money

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association (LFA) has confirmed that the senior national team would not participate in any international friendlies this June due to lack of money from government.

Though, the LFA did not mention the name of the country that Lone Star was expected to play. It has been speculated that they scheduled match against neighboring Guinea.

However, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has openly rejected any potential friendlies for the senior national team this month. They have maintained to finance Lone Star for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers once the draw is conducted in July.

According Critics have said there never a concrete or internal discussion between potential opponents for Liberia's friendlies encounter in June.

Accordingly, it was also indicated that the MYS was lately informed regarding the friendlies encounter.

Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson, as quoted by Fabric Radio, Sylvester Worwee, confirmed that the he was recently informed about the friendly with Guinea.

Minister Wilson said that he candid with the Football House regarding the government's position on the scheduled friendly but said it should not be big deal to miss out on the match.

"There's a special account for national teams, not just football, but for all active Federations, and there's no money now for friendly "We played several friendlies before in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and other places," he said.

He added, "Yes, LFA informed us about a friendly with Guinea, but not playing the friendly with Guinea shouldn't be a big deal."

"LFA needs to provide these information to us sooner so that it can be included in the yearly budget. We have this special budget for national teams, not just football but for every active Federations. "We like to politicize everything in this country," Minister Wilson indicated.

However, from a footballing perspective, the lack of the friendly encounter on the FIFA International break is unwise decision for Liberia.

Given the fact that countries use these breaks to have a balance in their squads and for Coaches to know which formations are best suited for the players available.

Another chance it brings, is to allow players in the local league or home-grown talents to explore the opportunities on the global scene.

It is becoming frustrating for Liberia's national teams, the backwardness in terms of preparation, and the lack of monies syndrome from the government is sickening for football fans.

Supporters feel that lack of money on the part of the government indicates a diminishing future for players of the national teams.

Some supporters vying the frustrations on Facebook.

Ike Moore wrote: "This President told us that he spent money on his own when he was playing, why he cannot spent our country money now to boom a sport that give him the recognition he has today? Scam!"

Harry D. Quiah, Jr. "Everyday story we sports lovers in Liberia are frustrated."

Morris Grear, Sr. :"I completely understand the frustration and disappointment. It's disheartening to see such talented individuals being held back by corrupt leaders. However, it's important to remember that the actions of a few individuals do not define the entire nation. Let's continue to support and encourage the members who are working hard and striving for success. Together, we can help create a positive and successful future for the squad."

Clearance Garway: "Our national team can't do well under this world best then who will help us?"

Sekou S. Konneh, " Shouldn't they be preparing? You want to wait for one week before the tournament before you starting preparing?"

Abraham Francis Jabateh, "How will the team give better results? Big disgrace to MYS."

Stephen Johnson wrote, Under a President who gained fame from playing football our national team is struggling for fund. Make that make sense to me, someone. First time since 1847."