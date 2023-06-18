Cameroon: Message of Condolence From the CODE - in Memoriam Ni John Fru Ndi

press release

We, the Collective Democratic and Patriotic Organizations of Cameroonians in the Diaspora (CODE) on the night of June 12 2023 learned with immense sadness of the death of NI John Fru Ndi, President of the Social Democratic Front (SDF).

We salute the memory of a politician who leaves behind a nuclear and political family in tears.

He leaves the stage with sobriety as Cameroon plunges into violence, crises and the scourges he had sacrificed his life to fight.

Our thoughts goes out to the entire large family of Ni John Fru Ndi who have just lost the most illustrious of its member, as well as to all peace-loving Cameroonians. As Seneca said, "when the sun eclipses, we see its greatness". We are convinced that the politician who fought all his life right to the very end for the intellectual, political and human emancipation of Cameroonians will serve as an example for present and future leaders to emulate and make the world and especially cameroon a better epitome of love, peace, freedom and democracy.

Today we salute the memory of this courageous, reckless politician, who passed away without having completed his last fight: that of seeing Cameroon free from the occult forces which obstruct the country from the path of freedom.

Those who remain must continue in his name the struggle for change in Cameroon.

Raymond Aron should be allowed to say "goodbye" to Ni John Fru Ndi, both of whom were passionate about freedom. "Human existence is dialectical, that is to say dramatic. One might add absurd.

Brussels,June 16, 2023

For the CODE

Ophilia Bih Azei

CODE operational alert unit