Nigeria: Fans Disappointed As Burna Boy Fails to Show Up for Netherlands Concert

18 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Grammy-Award-winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has left his fans disappointed after cancelling his show for Saturday night at the GelreDome, Arnhem, Netherlands.

Fans reportedly filled the 41,000-capacity-seater waiting for hours for the 'Last Last' crooner to entertain them before they got the news of the late cancellation of the show.

Burna Boy took to his Instastory midnight to announce that the show won't be holding due to 'a number of reasons'.

He said his "amazing team has been hard at work trying to salvage it but we couldn't do it in time."

He promised to announce a new date soon.

However, Burna Boy's excuse was unacceptable to some fans as they took to social media to berate the singer and his team over their action.

@1DONORTEGA: Oh So Burna Boy refused to show up at 40K capacity sold out show in Netherlands??

He kept his fans waiting for over 5hours in the stadium only to be absent. This is Unbelievable !!️

@fgarrazo: It's God that will punish this burna boy guy

@Vellyslimking: Burna Boy kept fans waiting for over 5 hours only to postpone his show in Netherland. This is really Horrible

@gizemsvi: Burna boy canceled. 17,000 people waited for you and you don't even have an explanation. Fy.

