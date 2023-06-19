Nigeria: Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighted, Muslims to Observe Eid-El-Adha June 28

18 June 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

The crescent moon for Zil Hajj has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, meaning Eid Al Adha will be observed on Wednesday, June 28.

An announcement by the Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court said the first day of the month will fall on Monday, June 19 .

The UAE will also make an announcement about the crescent sighting today.

Typically, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf countries mark Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha on the same days.

On Saturday, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto asked Muslims to be on the look out for the Crescent moon on Sunday.

Abubakar, who is the President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), gave the directive in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

Dhul-Hijjah is the 12th and the last month in the Islamic calendar in which Muslims perform annual pilgrimage (Hajj) and celebrate Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The statement prayed Allah to help all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty.

As of the time of filing this report, the Sultan had not made announcement in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.