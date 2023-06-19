Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Super Eagles Beat Sierra Leone 3-2 to Qualify for Afcon 2023

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with one game to spare.

The three-time African champions booked their ticket for the continental competition after defeating Sierra Leone 3-2 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia, on Sunday evening.

A stoppage-time tap-in from Kelechi Iheanacho was the most important goal in a match where the Super Eagles surrendered a two-goal lead.

Jose Peseiro started the match with the attacking trio of in-form Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and Moses Simon.

He also preferred the backline paring over Kenneth Omeruo and Semilore Ajayi as Willam Troost-Ekong was benched.

The Eagles showed their intent in the early minutes of the game. Osimhen's header was only stopped by Ibrahim Sesay, Sierra Loanean's goalkeeper.

A few minutes later, Chukwueze fired high and wide from the edge of the box after he was teed up. He then scuffed a bigger opportunity after Osimhen wrestled the ball off a defender to set him face-to-face with Sesay.

Shortly, the early pressure paid for Nigeria as Osimhen pounced on a long ball and executed a perfect lob over the onrushing Sesay, who watched as the strike sailed into the empty net.

The Napoli striker doubled the lead in the 32nd minute after he was sent through on goal by a cute pass by Joe Aribo.