South Africa: Gift of the Givers Offers Lifeline to Flood Victims

As mop-up operations continue in the Western Cape following five days of heavy downpours that rocked the province, the death toll has risen to two.

The province has been hammered by heavy rains since Tuesday, leaving thousands homeless.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said an unknown body was retrieved on Saturday morning in the Buffelsjags River in the Overberg.

"We can confirm that the SAPS divers located the body this morning (Saturday) and brought it to safety.

"The unknown victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel," said Swartbooi.

The second victim is a 64-year-old male who, according to the province's Disaster Management, died in his home due to flooding.

According to News24, a dam next to the Philippi railway station also overflowed, posing a risk of flooding to the Down Town informal settlement downstream.

The Roads and Stormwater Department assisted in diverting the water, and mitigation measures were being put into place to reduce the flood risk at the Eskom substation in Somerset West.

Roads and Infrastructure Management services cleared all catch pits again to create capacity in the event of more rainfall.

Numerous trees have been uprooted across the city while weather-related power outages are being experienced in some areas.

Due to damaged roads and infrastructure, Western Cape Disaster Management had to request the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to deliver humanitarian aid to flood-hit Citrusdal with a helicopter.

However, due to strong winds and continued heavy downpours, the helicopters could not take off.

By late afternoon, humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers managed to get two of their massive trucks on the road into the Citrusdal and Vredendal areas to aid flood victims.

"The people here have not had proper aid or food for days. They were in desperate need of relief, and so we needed to take every precaution in getting assistance to the people," said Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay.