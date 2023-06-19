South Africa: Western Cape Infrastructure On Citrusdal Access Roads

press release

Citrusdal access roads update

In recent days, the Western Cape experienced severe and stormy weather conditions. This led to the damage of infrastructure and the closure of access roads. Citrusdal and Ceres were amongst some of the areas worst affected by this. Teams from the Western Cape Government including the Department of Infrastructure have been hard at work around the clock to restore and re-open the roads, while ensuring that they are safe for public usage.

The main road 310 (MR310) between Citrusdal and Ceres has been partially re-opened to traffic, but people are urged to be cautious and obey all instructions and road signage,. It is accessible for passenger vehicles. We urge the public to drive slowly and carefully as the road has dangerous areas. There are still potholes forming and this may create large holes and will be monitored. This does now however provide an entrance and exit route for Citrusdal.

Below is the latest update on the roads between Citrusdal and Ceres:

CITRUSDAL-CLANWILLIAM

Water levels are still above the roadway on the main road 539 and thus not accessible for smaller vehicles, but larger vehicles can use this road.

Olifantsrivier low water bridge

Water levels are unsafe for vehicles at this stage and should not be used.

Citrusdal to N7

Work in this area is still underway. The first phase is the reduction of the water, which will be followed by road reinstatement works. The persistent rains have contributed to the slow progress on this end. Updates on road access will be provided.