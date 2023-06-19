Nigeria: Terrorists Kill Father, Four Sons, Rustle Cattle in Kaduna

The bandits brought out Ardo from his bedroom and shot him twice in the head. He died instantly.

Armed terrorists, locally referred to as bandits, have killed a traditional title holder, the Ardo of Birni and Kewaye of Zazzau Emirate in Kaduna State, Shuaibu Mohammed, and his four children.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at about 1 p.m. in Dorayi village, Zaria Local Government, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the bandits numbering five also rustled 100 cattle belonging to the deceased Ardo.

The wife of Mr Mohammed, Halima Shuaibu, told reporters in Zaria after the funeral of the deceased that the bandits shot her husband in the head.

"The bandits brought out Ardo from his bedroom and shot him twice in the head, and he died instantly.

"The bandits searched all the rooms in the compound and killed my four children who are(were) married with children.

"The victims are Adamu Shuaibu, Musa Shuaibu, Abubakar Shuaibu and Ibrahim Haruna.

"After attacking the compound, they also went away with over 100 of our cows," she said.

The only survivor of the attack among Ardo's children, Abdurrahman Shuaibu, said the bandits shot two other people on their way out of the village.

When contacted, spokesperson of the state's police command, Mohammed Jalige, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

Meanwhile, a resident of the community told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists specifically targeted Mr Mohammed.

"I think the Ardo was their target, they came for him. They killed him and his children. He is a wealthy man," Tanimu Haske said.