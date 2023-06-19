Nigeria: We Have Not Declared Matawalle Wanted, Says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has not declared the former governor of Zamfara State wanted as it was reported in some national daily on Sunday.

Reacting to the report titled: "Alleged N70bn Fraud: EFCC Declares Ex-Zamfara Gov, Matawalle Wanted" EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said it was false as the agency has procedures for declaring someone wanted.

Part of the EFCC's statement read: "The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has been drawn to a report, entitled, Alleged N70bn Fraud: EFCC Declares Ex-Zamfara Governor Matawalle Wanted, which appeared in the Sunday Tribune of June 18, 2023 and purports that the commission had declared a former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, wanted and requested the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest him, 'anywhere he is seen'.

"Without prejudice to the case involving the former governor, the report is incorrect as the commission has yet to declare Matawalle wanted or solicit the assistance of any agency, including the DSS, to effect his arrest.

"The commission has standard procedure for declaring persons wanted and communicating the same to the public, not through faceless 'security sources'."

It should be noted that Matawalle and the EFCC have been engaged in a media battle over allegations of about N70 billion he was said to have mismanaged while he was the governor of Zamfara State.

Matawalle had also accused the suspended chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, of demanding for $2million bribe from him.