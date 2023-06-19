Nigeria: Work to Actualise Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' Agenda, APC Chieftain Urges Gbajabiamila

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, has asked the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to use his wealth of experience to bear on governance as the Chief of Staff to ensure that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivers on his "Renewed Hope" agenda for Nigeria.

Ojougboh, a former National Vice Chairman (South South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also appealed to Nigerians to have faith in the Tinubu-led administration and give it time to birth a new nation with a renewed hope of prosperity and development.

In a congratulatory statement at the weekend in Abuja, Ojougboh said, "We know that Tinubu is prepared for the job, and we have no doubt that you will help him deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

"I assure you of my support, but be reminded that you are holding your present position in trust for the people who have high expectations from the President Tinubu presidency.

"Please, use your wealth of experience to help the president deliver his campaign promises to Nigerians. I know you will not disappoint Nigerians because your track records over the years are there for all to see."