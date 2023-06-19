Nigeria: Court Terminates Six-Year Legal Wrangle Against Nigeria's Former Chief Spymaster

On 9 June, the EFCC proceeded to the Federal High Court in Ikoyi presided over by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke to withdraw the case.

As he prepared to exit office as Nigeria's 15th Head of State, President Muhammadu Buhari had a major issue to resolve: the case of Nigeria's former chief spymaster, Ayodele Oke, the former top gun of the country's intelligence community.

Six years ago, Mr Oke became the bot of a controversy around the security lodging of $43 million, 27 thousand pounds, and N23 million, belonging to the National Intelligence Agency [NIA], at an Osborne Road apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, leading to his removal as NIA chief and a prosecutorial process to determine his culpability in the case.

The case also led to a major interagency crisis, resulting, at some points, in operatives of the NIA and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, prosecutors of the case, dramatically drawing guns at each other, and causing embarrassing diplomatic show offs at the Asokoro District of the Federal Capital Territory which houses the residence of the NIA Director General, a position Mr Ok

After half a decade of diligent investigations, however, early in March this year, the two agencies led by the current Director-General of the NIA, Ahmed Abubakar, and Abdul Rasheed Bawa, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reached to each other, resolving to terminate the case in the interest of national security, and because the money had been fully forfeited to the government.

Inside sources from both agencies confided in PREMIUM TIMES Sunday night in Abuja that "the agencies took their resolution to President Buhari who noted their position, thus paving the way for the termination of the case before the expiration of his administration."

Following this development, on 9 June, 2023, the EFCC proceeded to the Federal High Court in Ikoyi presided over by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, who in March 2019 had issued an arrest warrant for Mr Oke and his wife Folashade, to withdraw the case. Justice Aneke subsequently struck out the case following the lack of objection from the defence team led by Kayode Ajulo of the Castle of Law Chambers.

EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren did not respond to our calls and a text message Monday morning seeking to get more details on the withdrawal of the case.