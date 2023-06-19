Nigeria: Leah Solomon Unveils Manifesto for Plateau By-Election

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), aspirant for the Jalingo-Yorro-Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Princess Leah Solomon has unveiled her political manifesto with a promise to bring socio-economic development to her constituency through participatory approach.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is set to conduct elections in the constituency following the death of the House of Representatives member-elect for Jalingo/Yorro/ Zing Federal Constituency Taraba State, Hon. Isma'ila Yushua Maihanchi on April 22, 2023.

But Leah, who has revealed her political manifesto in a chat, said she will ensure the constituents are carried along in the prioritization, design, implementation and evaluation of projects in order to achieve a legacy of sustainable developments across the constituency and beyond.

She structured her activities within a distinct agenda such as; economic developmental achievements which will be focused on generational sustainable opportunities for micro, small scale and medium enterprises.

Leah added that there would be capacity buildings, supporting institutions to strengthen local and community-based organizations personally and legislatively.

According to her, "My vision is to advocate the integration of gender participation, awareness, gender inclusive issues into projects design and implementation to foster equitable and transparent leadership for the benefit of citizenry."

Leah added that she will rally round to ensure a regime of value proposition that will open up developmental space for corporate organizations operating within the constituency to partner with national and foreign investors.