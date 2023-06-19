Nigeria: UNDP to Adopt Borno's Humanitarian Model for IDPs' Resettlement

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has hosted Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum in Geneva, Switzerland, for discussions over the resettlement of internally displaced persons and their livelihoods.

The meeting that was held last Thursday focused on "IDP solutions plans" with specifics on "Government leadership, community driven approach and voluntary return, relocation and integration."

As part of the meeting, secretary-general of the UN expressed desire for the UN to adopt Borno State's successful humanitarian model.

This was disclosed at a meeting hosted by the Centre International De Conference (CICH) hosted by the Office of the Special Adviser, William Chemaly.

The Borno model is a non-kinetic approach aimed at handling counter-insurgency efforts and addressing humanitarian crises for over one decade.

Governor Zulum highlighted the successes achieved in Borno State through the implementation of his administration's novel approach to the humanitarian situation tagged "Borno Model".

Zulum had previously attended a breakfast strategic country update on North East, Nigeria, organized by the famous Graduate Institute, University of Geneva.

The governor engaged over 20 academics, humanitarian, peace, security, and development actors, think-tanks, and researchers analyzing Borno's practical experiences on the Boko Haram crisis and how the non-kinetic approach yields results.

The UNDP resident representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Yahya, spoke while the Nigerian Ambassador to Geneva also made a presentation on Nigeria's stand at the event.

The governor was accompanied on the trip by Borno's focal person for World Bank's multisectoral recovery and peace building project, Babazanna Abdulkarim along side other officials of government, including the governor's high-level associate on sustainable development partnership and humanitarian support, Dr Mairo Mandara.