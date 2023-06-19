Nigeria: Anti-Corruption Cso Expresses Concern Over Bawa's Suspension

19 June 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abiodun Alade

A leading anti-corruption organisation, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), has expressed concerns regarding the suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa by President Bola Tinubu.

In a press statement endorsed by HEDA's Chairman, Olarenwaju Suraju, the anti-corruption group stressed that Nigerians are still in the dark regarding the anti-corruption agenda of the new administration.

According to him, the circumstances surrounding past and current government officials, particularly those in public office who have been summoned by the EFCC, have not been adequately addressed.

He claimed that instead of investigating these matters, the government had chosen to suspend the EFCC chairman, signalling a lack of genuine interest in addressing corruption issues from both past and present administrations.

Suraju further expressed concern over the consistent pattern observed when it comes to the EFCC chairman's tenure, highlighting that no chairman has ever left the office in a dignified manner.

"It has become almost customary for new governments to undermine the commission, further hindering the fight against corruption," he said.

The anti-corruption advocate warned that such actions send a negative message to the EFCC and other groups fighting against corruption.

HEDA called for a transparent and comprehensive approach to tackling corruption, urging the new administration to prioritise the investigation of past cases and ensure the stability and effectiveness of the EFCC in its mission to combat corruption.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.