Nigeria: Tribunal Suspends 4 Pharmacists for Unethical Practices

19 June 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Disciplinary Tribunal of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has suspended four pharmacists for unethical practices and misconduct.

They are Daniel Aghanemuzor, Fidelis Ogonna Okenwa, Bukola Temitope Odunbiro and Nwakpuma Richard Nwophe.

They were suspended for offences ranging from making false statements to the council for the purpose of procuring the registration of new pharmaceutical premises, diversion of company funds and pharmaceutical products, holding dual employment and fraud such as falsifying Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) payment receipt to the PCN among others.

The tribunal suspended two of the pharmacists for three years, one for 33 months, and the other for one year.

In the judgement, the chairman of the governing council of PCN, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, who is also the chairman of the tribunal, said the four pharmacists deviated from the ethical standard of pharmacy practice.

He said the names of the four pharmacists would be deleted from the register of registered pharmacists in Nigeria for the period of the suspension.

Registrar of PCN, Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed, said eight pharmacists faced trial during the tribunal sitting, adding that judgement was delivered for four while the other four cases were adjourned for another sitting.

