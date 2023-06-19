Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Sultan Declares June 28 As 10th of Dhul-Hijjah

19 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto has declared Wednesday, June 28, as the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 A.H in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Sa'idu Maccido, the Secretary to the Sultanate Council, on Monday in Sokoto.

"Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared Monday, June 19, as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

"Therefore, Wednesday, June 28, which will be equivalent to 10th of Dhul-Hijjah will be marked as 2023 Eid-el-Kabir," he said.

He felicitated Muslim Ummah and wished it Allah's guidance and blessings.

He also urged the Muslim faithful to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, while wishing Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Kabir.

Dhul-Hijjah is the 12th and the last month in the Islamic calendar in which Muslims perform the annual pilgrimage (Hajj) and celebrate Eid-el-Kabir festival by slaughtering rams and other animals.

