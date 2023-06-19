Nigeria: 'I Never Favoured Any Party in My 40 Yrs in Judiciary' - Justice Bulkachuwa

19 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

A former president of the court of appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, said she never favoured any party in her 40 years in the judicial service.

The retired judge stressed that she never compromised her office on partisan grounds.

Bulkachuwa was reacting to recent comments by her husband, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa.

Recall that Adamu Bulkachuwa, while speaking at the 9th senate valedictory session on June 10, had said he often encroached on his wife's space while she was in office.

The former senator said, "And she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment and extended her help to my colleagues."

Adamu Bulkachuwa's comments met with public outcry, as many Nigerians called for investigations into his claim.

But speaking with BBC Hausa, Adamu Bulkachuwa retracted his statement, saying Ahmad Lawan, the then senate president, did not allow him to finish his thoughts.

According to him, the help he (Adamu Bulkachuwa) spoke about was not in a negative sense.

Meanwhile, speaking on her husband's claim in a statement issued on Sunday, the retired judge, Zainab Bulkachuwa said she never compromised her oath of office in 40 years in service.

The retired judge said her decisions were always premised on facts.

She said, "My attention has been drawn to the trending video of what was said by my husband Senator Adamu M. Bulkachuwa.

"I want to state categorically that I never at any time compromised my oath of office to favour any party who appeared before me throughout my judicial career spanning 40 years of service to my country.

"My decisions were always based on the facts, the law and in accordance with my conscience and oath of office."

Zainab Bulkachuwa added that former "justices of the court can attest to the fact that I never interfered with the independence of any of the justices of the court in the discharge of their judicial functions."

