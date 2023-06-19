Nigeria: I Haven't Experienced Love - Omah Lay

19 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Nigerian artist, Stanley Omah Didia, better known as Omah Lay, has revealed that he hasn't experienced love in a relationship.

The 'Soso' crooner stated this in an interview with H Steph.

Omah Lay stated that only his family has shown him love unconditionally.

He stressed that love in relationships is just a charade to survive.

He said, "What is love? That's one that I have been searching for. I feel like I haven't experienced love.

"Apart from my family; my mum, my brothers, people I have been with since I was kid that really love me. There's this unconditional love, they just love you for whatever. I feel like you can only get that from your mum.

"But love in relationships, I don't know bro because it feels like everybody loves you to survive."

