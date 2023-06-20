Nigeria: President Tinubu Dissolves Boards of Govt Parastatals, Agencies, Companies

19 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended

President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the boards of all "Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies", his office has announced.

"The dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended."

The announcement was contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Monday evening.

Read the full statement below.

June 19, 2023

*PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU APPROVES DISSOLUTION OF BOARDS OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PARASTATALS, AGENCIES, INSTITUTIONS AND GOVERNMENT-OWNED COMPANIES*

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies in the exercise of its Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest.

The dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

In view of this development and until such a time new boards are constituted, the Chief Executive Officers of the Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies are directed to refer matters requiring the attention of their Boards to the President, through the Permanent Secretaries of their respective supervisory Ministries and Offices.

Permanent Secretaries are directed, also, to route such correspondences to Mr President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Consequently, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to ensure compliance to the provision of this directive which took effect from Friday 16th June, 2023.

Permanent Secretaries are particularly directed to inform the Chief Executive Officers of the affected Agencies under the supervision of their respective Ministries/Offices for immediate compliance.

*Willie Bassey*

Director, Information

For: Secretary to the Government of the Federation

