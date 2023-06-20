Nigeria: Tinubu Meets Bill Gates, Dangote, Promises to Prioritise Healthcare in Nigeria

Mr Tinubu hailed Mr Gates on his efforts in the area of climate change, polio eradication, and malaria in Africa, but said more work is required to support developing countries.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday reiterated his commitment to prioritise healthcare development in Nigeria, noting that for any country to develop, the health of its people, particularly the workforce, is critical.

Mr Tinubu made this known during a meeting with the Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, and the President of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is according to a statement issued and signed by the Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy to the president, Dele Alake.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Gates, one of the world's most prominent private investors in the global healthcare system, would be in Nigeria to discuss issues around health and development in the country.

His visit is said to be a follow-up to his earlier visit to China and aimed at "discussing global health and development with national and local leaders, foundation partners, grantees, scientists, and young innovators."

The visit is also part of the Foundation's commitment "to work closely with communities and leaders to support innovation that can help accelerate progress and improve lives across Africa."

Fixing health sector

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the meeting, Mr Tinubu applauded the courage and commitment of the Gates Foundation in working for humanity, while also commending the partnership with Aliko Dangote Foundation.

He said his administration would do all that is required to make their work in Nigeria and Africa successful, particularly in the area of eradicating polio, measles, malaria, and other diseases from the continent.

He noted that budgetary constraints and other issues around funding are some of the major challenges ravaging the country's health sector.

'More work needed'

Mr Tinubu, while hailing Mr Gates on his efforts in the area of climate change and in eradicating polio and malaria from Africa, said more work is required to support developing countries.

He said "The West needed to hear more from him with respect to the plight of the developing countries, saying 'you have all it takes to help developing nations more'."

Partnership, commitment

Speaking to the media after the visit, Mr Dangote congratulated the president on his election and successful assumption of office.

He said the visit to the villa was to brief the President on the activities of the partnership between both foundations, highlighting their commitments to improving the health sector in Nigeria.

He said both foundations are willing to cooperate further with the government in achieving its goals.

Mr Dangote also commend the President for the steps taken so far, even as he expressed confidence that more state funds would be allocated to education, health, infrastructure, and other critical areas of the economy.