Nigeria: Emir Advises Kebbi Government On Security Around FGC Yauri

In 2021, over 100 pupils and teachers were abducted from FGC Yauri.

The Emir of Yauri, Muhammadu Zayyana - Abdullahi, has advised the government of Kebbi State to engage the services of a local vigilante group to improve security around the Federal Government College (FGC) Yauri.

Mr Zayyana - Abdullahi said members of the vigilante group should be hired to dig trenches around the school premises to prevent terrorists from attacking the school in the future.

The Emir made the suggestions when he led members of the emirate to pay a congratulatory visit to the state governor, Nasir Gwandu, last weekend.

Two years ago, terrorists led by Dogo Gide invaded FGC Yauri and abducted over 100 pupils and staff.

The last set of students was released in May after the ransom payment.

Mr Zayyana - Abdullahi said improving security around the school would encourage parents to enrol their children and wards to study there.

He said vigilante members, if engaged, would help complement the efforts of conventional security agents stationed at the school and surrounding areas.

"Whoever assists and works for people sincerely, Almighty God will surely assist him to succeed in life," he noted.

Mr Zayyana - Abdullahi said the school has a long history and that it is important to the people of the state

In his response, Mr Gwandu promised to improve security to protect the people of the state.

He said his administration would not allow the federal government college to close down due to the abduction that took.

He commended the Emir and other traditional rulers for supporting him.

"I assure you that this government belongs to all of you; this prompted us to make your palaces the first places of visit during our electioneering campaign to seek your blessings and prayers.

"I am not surprised at the votes that came from Yauri emirate because I am a teacher like the emir; that's why I was very comfortable that we would win Yauri," he said.

He noted that security remained a key priority of his administration, assuring that Yauri and Zuru emirates were on top of his list.