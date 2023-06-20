Nigeria: ExxonMobil Announces New Managing Director for Mobil Producing Nigeria

"I look forward to the work that lies ahead and continuing the company's outstanding relationships."

ExxonMobil has announced Shane Harris as the new chairman and managing director of its affiliates - Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria - in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement made available to journalists in Eket on Monday by the Manager, Media and Communications of Mobil Producing Nigeria, Ogechukwu Udeagha.

The statement said Mr Harris was assuming the role of lead country manager for ExxonMobil's three affiliates in Nigeria due to Richard Laing's retirement.

Mr Laing is retiring from the company on 1 July after 33 years of service.

Mr Harris, before his appointment, was the chairman and president of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production, Malaysia Incorporated.

"It is a privilege to lead the ExxonMobil team in Nigeria and build on the work that Richard Laing has done over the last three years.

"I look forward to the work that lies ahead and continuing the company's outstanding relationships," he said.

Since joining ExxonMobil in 1998, Mr Harris has held a variety of leadership, engineering and business assignments in Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Russia and the United States.

"In two of these previous assignments, he served as asset manager for Imperial Oil's Kearl oil sands mining asset in northern Alberta, Canada, and as ExxonMobil's global drilling technical manager in Houston," the statement said.

Mr Harris is Australian and holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Newcastle, Australia.

