South Africa: Julius Malema in 'Advance Talks' With Ace Magashule

Intaka yakha ngoboya benye is an Nguni proverb meaning a smart bird can build an entire nest using the feathers of other birds.

It is particularly relevant in the case of EFF leader Julius Malema, who has shamelessly confirmed plans to attract disgruntled leaders from various political parties to the ranks of the Red Berets.

Malema said The Fighters have been engaging with Ace Magashule for a while now and are in "advanced talks" to get him to join the EFF.

The former secretary-general of the ANC was recently expelled from the ANC for trying to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa without a mandate from the party's national executive committee.

Just like Magashule, Malema was kicked out of the ANC after being found guilty of unruly behaviour by the party's integrity committee, resulting in Malema forming his own political party.

"I am talking to him, we are talking and we're at an advanced stage of discussions. Politics are politics of numbers, it's very important that you talk to everyone.

"So I am talking to the man and when I say I'm talking to the man, I'm saying the EFF is in an advanced engagement with Ace Magashule," said Malema.

He said the EFF was talking to influential people from other political backgrounds and was hoping to be joined by these new conquests when it celebrates its 10th birthday at FNB Stadium next month.

"I am talking to a lot of very senior people. I can't share names because I have to first conclude the discussions. We are likely to shock a lot of people at the FNB Stadium with the kind and calibre of people who will be at that rally of the EFF," he told the Sunday Times.

Some ANC members who support Magashule burnt party regalia in Parys in the Free State, saying their leader will announce soon what party they will be joining.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula implied that Magashule would be starting his own party which he said would be a ploy to sow anarchy within the ANC.

Magashule is expected to address the media this week and announce his political plans for the future.