South Africa: Ace Magashule - Single and Ready to Mingle

Expelled former ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is truly single and ready to mingle.

Magashule is toying with the idea of joining UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, or Julius Malema's EFF, or forming his own party.

Last night he was wined and dined by the colourful Shukela Thwala, the president of Team Sugar South Africa (TSSA), who is also the deputy mayor of Newcastle.

The TSSA is in a coalition with the IFP and the DA.

In January Scrolla.Africa reported on how the TSSA was dishing out microwaves and other appliances to win by-elections. [https://scrolla.africa/new-kzn-party-out-to-win-buy-election/]

Thwala posted a video of himself hosting Magashule, obviously confirming Magashule's statement that he was talking to lots of political formations who were recruiting him to join their ranks.

Magashule rejected weekend reports that claimed that he had rejected Malema and the EFF, saying he was still consulting before making his final decision.

The former secretary general of the ANC was expelled from the party for trying to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa without a mandate from the party's national executive committee.

Last week Malema, who recently welcomed former president Jacob Zuma's spokesperson Jimmy Manyi into the IFP, said he was expecting Magashule to join the EFF.

"I am talking to him, we are talking and we're at an advanced stage of discussions. Politics are politics of numbers, it's very important that you talk to everyone.

"So I am talking to the man and when I say I'm talking to the man, I'm saying the EFF is in an advanced engagement with Ace Magashule," said Malema.

Upon seeing the video of Magashule dining with the TSSA leadership, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said he was not going to honour Magashule's request to meet the ANC leadership.

"Why should I meet with this man who plotted from day one in office the downfall of the ANC?

"Here he is celebrating the defeat of the ANC fateng tse ntsho through his support," said Mbalula on Thursday after the ANC lost by-elections in Newcastle.