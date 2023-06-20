Nigeria: Iyanya Reacts After Yvonne Nelson Claimed He Cheated On Her With Tonto Dikeh

19 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has reacted to claims made by his ex-girlfriend, Yvonne Nelson that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh while they were dating.

Yvonne Nelson claimed in her recently released memoir, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," that an insider informed her that Tonto Dikeh always visited Iyanya and sometimes slept over whenever she returned to Ghana.

She confessed to being heartbroken after confirming the authenticity of the information.

Reacting to the claim via his Twitter handle on Monday, Iyanya expressed shock over the allegations while promising to respond to them later.

He wrote: "So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow. I'll respond to this later. I no go write book, but...for now, make I go watch my new video director just send me now. Love & Trust Ft Joeboy."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.