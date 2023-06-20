Nigeria: Iyanya Reacts After Yvonne Nelson Claimed He Cheated On Her With Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has reacted to claims made by his ex-girlfriend, Yvonne Nelson that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh while they were dating.

Yvonne Nelson claimed in her recently released memoir, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," that an insider informed her that Tonto Dikeh always visited Iyanya and sometimes slept over whenever she returned to Ghana.

She confessed to being heartbroken after confirming the authenticity of the information.

Reacting to the claim via his Twitter handle on Monday, Iyanya expressed shock over the allegations while promising to respond to them later.

He wrote: "So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow. I'll respond to this later. I no go write book, but...for now, make I go watch my new video director just send me now. Love & Trust Ft Joeboy."