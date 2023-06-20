Ghana: Ga Central Municipal Assembly to Improve Drainage System

19 June 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Grace Acheampong

The Ga Central Municipal Assembly has pledged to use 40% of its revenue to improve drainage in the municipality.

"We are going to construct five drainage covers, two to link Tabora to Riztcross and Kwashiebu, one bridge at Vicolise and construct another bridge at Ablekuma Curve to link Maame Nkran," the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Mohammed Bashiru has disclosed.

He stated that the assembly would deploy about 200 staff, made up of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Environmental Health Officers and City Response Team to embark on the exercise.

Mr Bashiru hinted that his assembly would embark on a massive sensitization on the theme "When it rains don't dump refuge into the drain."

"We believe that when we embark on this exercise it will help bring attitudinal change and consequently reduce the flood," he added.

On his part, the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLDGRD) Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the initiative was essential to maintain the functionality of the drainage systems and mitigate the risks posed by flooding.

"We appreciate the partnership with the GARID Project and remain committed to further enhancing the resilience of Accra,"' he added.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.