Ghana: Ga Central Municipal Assembly to Improve Drainage System

The Ga Central Municipal Assembly has pledged to use 40% of its revenue to improve drainage in the municipality.

"We are going to construct five drainage covers, two to link Tabora to Riztcross and Kwashiebu, one bridge at Vicolise and construct another bridge at Ablekuma Curve to link Maame Nkran," the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Mohammed Bashiru has disclosed.

He stated that the assembly would deploy about 200 staff, made up of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Environmental Health Officers and City Response Team to embark on the exercise.

Mr Bashiru hinted that his assembly would embark on a massive sensitization on the theme "When it rains don't dump refuge into the drain."

"We believe that when we embark on this exercise it will help bring attitudinal change and consequently reduce the flood," he added.

On his part, the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLDGRD) Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the initiative was essential to maintain the functionality of the drainage systems and mitigate the risks posed by flooding.

"We appreciate the partnership with the GARID Project and remain committed to further enhancing the resilience of Accra,"' he added.