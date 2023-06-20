Malawi: Mulli in Ghana for Afrexim Bank Anniversary Celebration

20 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Malawian business maestro, Leston Mulli is in Accra, Ghana where he is to make an address at the 30th anniversary celebration of African Export Import Bank -Afrexim Bank.

Mulli is among a private sector delegation from Malawi which has accompanied President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera during the anniversary celebration.

The event, which has attracted several prominent business figures in the continent started on Sunday.

Mulli said President for the bank, Benedict Orama invited him because of tremendous achievements which the businessman is rendering in Africa.

Mulli, who is the Managing Director for Mulli Brothers Limited has described the special invitation as encouraging to his work.

"I'm very honoured to note that the bank appreciates what I do in promoting intra-African trade and regional integration," said Mulli.

Afreximbank was founded in October 1993 by African governments and it stimulates a consistent expansion, diversification and development of African trade.

