Ghana: Ampem Darkoa Complete Double, Beat Police Ladies to Win FA Cup Title

19 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Reigning Ghana Women's FA Cup champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies were crowned 2022/2023 edition of the competition on Saturday evening after coming from behind to beat Police Ladies 3-1 after extra time at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese in the Ashanti Region

The Techiman-based lasses were punched on 62 minutes when striker Mary Berko put her side ahead with a sublime kick which zoomed past the backline of the defending champions including goalkeeper Aishetu Awinimi Fatao for the opener.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies battled hard for the equaliser, but luck eluded them until the 79th minute when Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah went through the defence to nod home to level the scores.

It remained same at the end of regulation time, forcing extra time which was barring in the first stanza.

Back in the second session, the defending champions brought to bear their youthfulness as they outrun their tired-looking opponents and took the lead for the first time in the game - two minutes after the break through Mary Amponsah.

A minute later, she put the game beyond the reach of the uniformed ladies with the third goal to earn her side the enviable record of being the first female club side to win the trophy back-to-back.

The victory sees Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa's side completing a season's double for the second year running after beating Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies to the Women's Premier League title last month.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.