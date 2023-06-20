Ghana: Ampem Darkoa Complete Double, Beat Police Ladies to Win FA Cup Title

Reigning Ghana Women's FA Cup champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies were crowned 2022/2023 edition of the competition on Saturday evening after coming from behind to beat Police Ladies 3-1 after extra time at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese in the Ashanti Region

The Techiman-based lasses were punched on 62 minutes when striker Mary Berko put her side ahead with a sublime kick which zoomed past the backline of the defending champions including goalkeeper Aishetu Awinimi Fatao for the opener.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies battled hard for the equaliser, but luck eluded them until the 79th minute when Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah went through the defence to nod home to level the scores.

It remained same at the end of regulation time, forcing extra time which was barring in the first stanza.

Back in the second session, the defending champions brought to bear their youthfulness as they outrun their tired-looking opponents and took the lead for the first time in the game - two minutes after the break through Mary Amponsah.

A minute later, she put the game beyond the reach of the uniformed ladies with the third goal to earn her side the enviable record of being the first female club side to win the trophy back-to-back.

The victory sees Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa's side completing a season's double for the second year running after beating Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies to the Women's Premier League title last month.