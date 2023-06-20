Somalia: Kenyan Soldiers Injured in Suspected Al-Shabaab Attack in Lamu

Nairobi, Kenya — Several General Service Unit (GSU) officers sustained injuries on Sunday after their vehicle ran over an explosive device at Mlima wa Faru in Lamu County.

The incident, which happened at 9:30 am between Pandanguo and Witu, is suspected to be an attack by al Shabaab militants.

Confirming the incident, Lamu West Deputy County Commissioner Gabriel Kioni stated, "I have received reports that a GSU armoured personnel vehicle has run over an IED at Mlima wa Faru along the Witu-Pandanguo GSU camp while on their normal patrol in the area."

"I have been informed that the militants emerged from the forest and attempted to attack the officers after the vehicle fell. An exchange of fire ensued, with no casualties reported thus far," he added.

The officers were onboard an armoured personnel carrier when the incident occurred.

Kioni said more than 10 GSU officers were conducting regular operations in the Pandanguo area, which borders the Boni Forest, where a multi-agency security operation is ongoing.

The operation was launched in September 2015 to flush out al Shabaab militants believed to be hiding inside the vast Boni Forest.