Mogadishu — Al-Shabab publicly executed five people for alleged spying, in southern Somalia on Thursday, according to local media.

The men, aged between 28 and 52, were executed by firing squad in Kunyo-Barrow town in the Lower Shabelle region with hundreds of residents watching the mass executions.

An Al-Shabaab Court convicted the men of spying for the Somali government and foreign intelligence agencies, and providing intelligence on the militants.