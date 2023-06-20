Nigerian Social Media Influencers Charging N5m Per Post - Content Creator, Amareginald

"The influencer marketing industry in Nigeria is quite lucrative, and the earning potential for social media influencers largely depends on their influence and reach".

About a decade ago, social media influencer marketing was never considered a job or a career path, at least in Nigeria. However, with the social media boom and internet penetration in Nigeria, more young Nigerians are taking to this informal yet lucrative profession leveraging social media.

One such is the 22-year-old social media influencer, Amarachi Reginald.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, AmaReginald, as she is popularly called, shared some insights about the earnings of the average Nigerian content creator.

"The influencer marketing industry in Nigeria is quite lucrative, and the earning potential for social media influencers largely depends on their level of influence and reach.

"Some Nigerian influencers earn between 500,000 to N1m per sponsored post, while others with larger followings can earn upwards of N5m per post."

Expressing her love for entertainment, she noted that when she started creating content, she just wanted to share her experiences and insights with her audience.

Surprisingly, according to her, her love for creating engaging content gained her massive followership to become a celebrity social media influencer.

The young influencer, raised in Imo, Kaduna and Abuja before relocating to Lagos, said she never thought she could make as much as she does from social media influence.

However, she highlighted factors determining what influencers charge or earn, such as niche, followership, and audience engagement.

Considering the factors she mentioned, she emphasised that most influencers charge based on them, noting that not everyone earns that much.

Also, sharing her thoughts on the prospects of the growing industry, she said, "With the growing importance of social media in Nigeria, the influencer marketing industry is expected to continue to grow and become even more lucrative in the coming years."

Impact on Nigeria's Economy

Speaking on how social media influence affects Nigeria's economy, the young influencer, who hails from Imo State, noted that it contributed immensely to the nation's income.

The Skincare and beauty influencer said the part played by these influencers, particularly regarding advertising and how much they earn, boosts the Nigerian economy.

She said, "Social media influencers have become increasingly important in Nigeria's economy over the years."

"Many Nigerian influencers have become significant players in the advertising industry, with some earning millions of Naira per post.

"As a result, the influencer marketing industry in Nigeria has grown significantly and is now a major contributor to the country's economy."

A Full-Time Job

Before now, no young person would have considered social media influence a full-time job, but today, the industry is booming with many young people.

AmaReginald, while hinting at this, asserted that young people could pursue a career path as full-time influencers or content creators.

She noted that as long as they have a large following on social media and can consistently create engaging content, they should consider it full-time.

However, as every profession is a mixture of hard work and patience, she advised that it would be needed to give what it takes to be in the industry.

She said, "It's important to note that becoming a successful influencer takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and patience, as well as the ability to adapt to changes in the industry.

"Additionally, influencers may also need to invest in equipment, software, and other resources to create high-quality content that stands out from the competition."

"Nonetheless, with the right mindset, strategy, and work ethic, young people can build a successful career as a social media influencer in Nigeria."

Recognition

With the rise of social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, it is fair to say that influencers have been able to leverage their online presence to earn a living.

Asides promoting products and services through brand partnerships and collaborations, they have also created a space to be recognised for what they do.

In 2022, popular influencers and content creators were recognised for their efforts in the social media space.

Most of them were recognised during the second edition of the Trendupp Awards, which is Nigeria's first-ever awards for influencers and content creators.

The yearly event is aimed at commending the outstanding work of influencers, content creators, brands, and organisations in Nigeria, especially in the social media space.

It awarded influencers such as Mr Macaroni, Miss Techy, Lasisi Elenu, Kie Kie, Aproko Doctor, Zeelicious Foods, and ShankComics.

Also, Lush Hair, R0dn3y, Pamilerin, Enioluwa, Jamesbrown, Mark Angel, Tunde Onakoya, Amazing Klef and Akinfaminu all emerged as winners at the events.

Notably, Mr Macaroni was awarded the Most Coveted Award of the Night, the "Force of Influence". This was based on being the influencer with the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space.

This goes to say how much the impact of social media influencers is being recognised nowadays compared to before. As with every emerging career path, social media influence seems to keep growing bigger and bigger.