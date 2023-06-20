Nigeria: Tinubu Leaves Today to Participate in Paris Summit for Financial Pact

President Bola Tinubu is expected to leave Nigeria today to join world leaders in Paris, France, on Thursday, to review and sign a new global financial pact that places vulnerable countries on priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the President would participate in the two-day summit from June 22 to 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries facing difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted.

According to him, the summit is also to mobilise innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in "green" infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

He said President Tinubu and the other world leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists would take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that would leverage inclusive growth.

The summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, will be held at Palais Brongniart.

The President will be accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials.

He will return to Abuja on Saturday.