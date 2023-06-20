Liberia: GVL Completes Several Projects in Sinoe County

Sinoe County- Golden Veroleum Liberia Inc. (GVL) has completed construction works on a 13.5-kilometer road linking Plouh community to Geekloh (Butaw Seasided) in Butaw District, Sinoe County, as part of its commitment to improving road conditions and connecting communities in counties covered by its operations in Liberia.

The road project, which fulfills a Memorandum of Understanding Incorporating Social Agreement (MoU/SA) signed between GVL and Butaw District communities in February of 2017, will now improve access to the local economy and reduce long distance walking by residents while enhancing transportation of patients and local produce to Greenville and other health facilities amid road connectivity challenge in the country.

The newly constructed road will help improve the lives of community residents, as the lack of roads has caused many citizens to move to other communities in search of better life. This is the first time those communities have gained access to a motor road.

Upon signing the MOU in 2017, GVL constructed 3 kilometers road linking Tugbe Village to Jimmy Doe town in Ceedor township, Butaw District, including Butaw Nurses quarters, Butaw Senior High School, and, the Butaw general market, one of several projects agreed upon.

GVL in partnership with the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public Works is currently rehabilitating about 272 kilometers of primary laterite roads connecting Pleebo in Maryland County to Weah Town in Tarjuowon Statutory District, Sinoe County.

In another development, GVL under its Golden Veroleum Education Support (GES) program has completed construction works on two elementary schools in Ceedor Community and Sieh Town, including an auditorium for the Gibsonville School in Grisgby farm respectively, improving conditions for school-going children who once attended classes under makeshift structuresin those areas. The GES program is designed to support the educational needs of both GVL employees' dependents and children from surrounding communities.

GVL is spending over US$200,000 annually under the GES program to renovate/rehabilitate schools, provide benches, teaching and learning materials and pay stipends for over 140 government volunteer teachers in Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties, respectively.

The projects are also meant to fulfill the company's commitment to positively change the lives of communities in which it operates and create a conducive learning environment for children to have access to quality education.

