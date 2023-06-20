Liberia: Cllr. Brumskine Discloses U.S.$20 Million Loan Scheme for Women

20 June 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-As she receives endorsement

The Vice Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Counsellor Charlyne Brumskine has revealed a U$20 million micro-loan scheme for Liberian business women within the first 100 days of a CPP leadership come October 10.

Counsellor Brumskine assured maximum women participation and representation in all spheres of the country's socio-economic and political life.

The CPP Vice Standard Bearer made the disclosures when she received a petition of endorsement by the Successful Women Organization of Liberia (SWOL), on Monday, June 19.

Counsellor Brumskine expressed delight and honour for her endorsement by the women's group and said it is an inspiration for the younger generation to rise up and join in the CPP political struggle for genuine change in Liberia.

The Successful Women Organization an accomplished women's organization has membership across the 15th political subdivisions of Liberia, working with other women's axuallies for economic empowerment of women nationwide.

Accepting the endorsement, Cllr. Brumskine emphasized the importance of women's representations and vowed to champion the cause of women for economic empowerment and their full participation in the CPP Government.

She said with strong female participation at the highest echelon of government, will motivate women to help pave the way for future generations of women to succeed.

Counsellor Brumskine promised upon the CPP election, that she will advocate for gender equality and ensures that the voices of women are heard and valued in decision-making.

She expressed gratitude to members and the leadership of the Successful Women Organisation for the show of support and solidarity through her endorsement and also their dedication to advancing the cause of women in Liberia.

The CPP Vice Standard Bearer also used the occasion to frown on the proliferation of dangerous drugs, without any hope that the CDC government will stamp it out any time soon.

