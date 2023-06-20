Liberia: Teahjay Wants Sinoe Development Fund Audited

Senator J. Milton Teahjay of Sinoe County says it has been five years and there has been no single developmental project being undertaken by the current leadership of the county.

According to Senator Teahjay, the Government of Liberia has been disbursing the sum of US$ 200,000 for the past five years for development purposes, in addition to US$86,000 that was inherited, but not a single project has been undertaken by the current county leadership.

"Mr. Presiding, as we speak, there are lots of controversies in the county; whenever you talk about accountability, there will be a showery on various radio stations as to why you're calling for audit and accountability, but I think the only way we can find out how those monies have been spent is to seek the indulgence of this body to ask the GAC to conduct an audit", he insists.

He says based on tradition, every sitting in the county, the county administration produces list of projects that will be reviewed with budget attached to each of those projects and subsequently resolutions are approved by the county sitting, and those are the foundation for implementation.

But Teahjay notes that in Sinoe County, it was a different case, saying not a single project that can be pointed to by the local leadership, something he says draws their attention as members of the legislative caucus, regarding what the local leadership has been doing with the monies that the government has been disbursing to the county.

"Mr. Presiding, I therefore, come here to ask you to join me not to indict, not to convict but to ask the GAC to go in there and tell the people of Liberia what has been happening to all those funds being allocated to the county."

He says it is against that backdrop that he thought to write the plenary of the senate to seek their approval and mandate the GAC to carry out a comprehensive audit into the county development fund since the local leadership is refusing to provide accountability for money allegedly received all those years.