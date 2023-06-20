Liberia: 'Cummings Taking Ellen's Instructions

-Dillon alleges

Opposition Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has alleged that presidential hopeful Mr. Alexander B. Cummings is taking instructions from ex-Liberian President Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and Musa Bility.

"Alexander B. Cummings is taking instructions from Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Musa Bility. I can say that clearly," Mr. Dillon told the Spoon night-time program over the weekend.

"Whatever ticket that they have, it's the instructions and advice of Madam Sirleaf. We didn't want to be a part of it and we are not part of it," he stated further.

Ex-president Sirleaf's former vice president Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai is among several presidential hopefuls seeking to battle incumbent President George Manneh Weah out of the Executive Mansion through the polls due 10 October 2023.

But there are no signs that Mrs. Sirleaf is supporting Amb. Boakai's bid.

Mr. Dillon alleged that Mrs. Sirleaf is supporting Cummings' presidential bid and that she is also a major player in his political decisions.

According to Dillon, Mrs. Sirleaf is allegedly influencing the decision of Mr. Cummings, leader of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

Senator Dillon narrated that he received a call from Mrs. Sirleaf for a meeting after Amb. Boakai selected Nimba County Senator Jeremiah Koung as his running mate over Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

He stated that he agreed and he and Madam Sirleaf met for over thirty minutes, had a conversation and they were later joined by Mr. Cummings and embattled Liberty Party chairman Musa Bility.

"The meat of that conversation was that there was a proposal for Mr. Cummings to select Senator Kangar-Lawrence as his running mate," Dillon narrated.

He said the deal didn't go through adding: "Madam Sirleaf supports Mr. Cummings and it's her right to do so."

Dillon said he made some commitments during the meeting since they were seeking his endorsement and approval to help convince Senator Karnga-Lawrence to go as Cummings' running mate.

However, Dillon said he declined because he saw no good commitment to his issues.

During the show, Dillon said he did not have any fear that Madam Sirleaf's global influence could change the dynamics of the political arena and deny Amb. Boakai the chance of becoming the next president of Liberia.

Senator Dillon insisted that the international community will accept what the majority of the people want in a democracy. He believes that Madam Sirleaf can't change anything.

"I don't see Madam Sirleaf having [the] power to stop Amb. Boakai [from] being the next President. That can only happen unless we don't vote in [the] majority or recruit pool watchers," Dillon argued.