Liberia: 'Weah Will Deliver Nimba'

-Says CDC chairman

Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) chairman Mulbah K. Morlu says President George Manneh Weah will win the October 2023 elections in the first round due to the government's involvement in the vote-rich Nimba and Lofa Counties.

"President Weah will deliver the people of Nimba County from its dictatorship in this upcoming election," Mr. Morlu said at CDC headquarters over the weekend.

Mr. Morlu bragged at the CDC headquarters over the weekend about the government's construction of roads and undertaking many developmental initiatives in the two counties to better the lives of citizens there.

He claimed that there was no way the ruling party can lose the elections.

The CDC chairman believes that the assertion that Mr. Weah can't win in Nimba and Lofa Counties in the October polls does not exist anymore.

Morlu suggested that his party didn't win Lofa and Nimba in the 2017 elections because the CDC was less involved in those counties at the time.

He said CDC's defeat in the two counties forced President Weah into a run-off with the opposition Unity Party (UP) in 2017.

He accused those claiming to be political godfathers of Lofa and Nimba of turning out to be dictators.

According to Morlu, some stayed in power for 12 years but they can't point to a single project being undertaken in the county.

"Don't give us the impression that because you were vice president so you couldn't do anything, you can't cajole our people with that," said Mr. Morlu.

President Weah's main rival Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai hails from Lofa County, and he served as vice president during former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's two terms.

On the other hand, Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson and his Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) have withdrawn their support from President Weah and the CDC and switched loyalty to Mr. Boakai.

Morlu alleged that the Nimba County Senator is a dictator that wants to stall the development of the county by allegedly turning citizens of the county against President Weah.

He said some individuals claim to be liberators of Nimba County, saying when liberators later turn to be dictators, it's obvious that the people need another liberation.