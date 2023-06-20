Nigeria: Heavy Security As Ogun Inaugurates State House of Assembly

20 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

The inauguration was called off on 13 June, about three hours before the event

Security is tight inside and around the Ogun State House of Assembly complex in Abeokuta as the members-elect arrived for inauguration on Tuesday.

Operatives of the police, State Security Services (SSS) Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were on the ground to ensure security on the occasion.

The tight security might not be unconnected to the stiff contest for the seat of the Speaker of the House.

It will be recalled that the Clerk of the House, Deji Adeyemo, on 13th June, postponed the inauguration of the assembly about three hours before the event.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 17 of the 26 seats in the House, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the remaining nine seats.

The Speaker of the 9th assembly of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, wants to retain the seat but is being challenged by a former deputy Speaker of the House, Oludaisi Elemide.

At the time of filing this report, the members-elect had taken their seats in the chamber waiting for the event to start.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.