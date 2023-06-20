Liberia: Open Letter of Request to Our Leaders

opinion

President, Dr. George M. Weah, Republic of Liberia

Senator: Nyonblee K. Lawrence Grd Bassa County

Senator: Jonathan L. Kaipay, Grand Bassa County

Rep: Matthew Joe, Grd Bassa County

Rep: Hans Marty Barchue, Grand Bassa County

Rep: Mary Karwor, Grand Bassa County

Rep: Thomas A. Goshau II, Grand Bassa County

Hon: Janjay Baikpeh, Superintendent, Grd County

Hon: Ruth Coker-Collins, Minister, MPW

I am writing you this letter because it's vital not only to me, but to societal.

It's the fact that our country is more than 200 years old; yet, she has the history of being grossly underdeveloped, which has semblance on more than 90% of its citizenry, cities, towns, communities, and villages.

Despite these scars and memories, governments have come and gone without ANYTHING been done substantially to alleviate or lessen the underdeveloped situations.

Today, the CDC-led government has taken the bull by the horns; as such, every village, city, and town wants to get a piece of that worthy action.

Over these 200 years, my region, which is situated behind the famous Farmington River, has NEVER been remembered in regards to developments. This has been largely due to gross neglect and disregard for the hundreds of thousands of inhabitants who lived and migrated from the Tumor Region, formerly a portion of Margibi County.

Our great grandparents, parents, and other community members did perish, and continued to perish due to the enormous difficulties we endured just to cross this famous Farmington River by the means of canoe to get across to transact and have normal activities with the rest of the country.

Interestingly, the distance from the famous Farmington River, ranging from Firestone, Division 45, or Harbel and upwards isn't far away from Monrovia, the nation's capital, it's less than three (3) hours drive; yet, we've no hospitals, clinics, schools, etc., that the rest of the country has enjoyed, since the formation of our country. In a nutshell, the famous Farmington River is the demarcation that separates Tumor, located in district one from the rest of the country while overlooking the Firestone Rubber Company. In other words, the Firestone Rubber Company is alongside the famous Farmington River's banks; stressing from Division 45, Firestone Rubber Company, to as far as the river's source.

Let me be very clear to everyone that this is NOT a political chicanery. This is about the people who have been abandoned for TWO HUNDRED YEARS & COUNTING! We simply want to enjoy the fruits of our land, like the rest of the country. So, I'm calling on our people, neighbors, and friends to NOT politicize our request. Remember, Tumor is not a foreign land but rather a legitimate part of the Republic of LIBERIA.

Here's a quote to inspire us ALL!

"LEADERSHIP IS THE ABILITY TO GET EXTRAORDINARY

ACHIEVEMENT FROM ORDINARY PEOPLE ." Brian Tracy

But in this case, it's for THE ORDINARY PEOPLE!

In this view, I'm kindly asking the addressees of this open letter, especially our President, Dr. Weah to please consider OUR PLIGHTS and construct a BRIDGE over this famous Farmington River; which would not only save lives, but it would alleviate the constant nightmares we have borne for over two centuries ago, and counting.

We're aware of the slew of developments being undertaken by the CDC-led government. No village, town, city, or community wants to be left out.

I'm calling on our officials in gov't, and citizenry who lived and migrated from the Tumor Region, and ALL LIBERIANS to please consider this request as important and add their voices and concerns to this all important call. Pick up your phones and call our officials. You can also reach out to your officials of government and resound this request. This is the time to make our VOICES heard!

Here's a partial list of our officials of Grand Bassa County.

Nyonblee K. Lawrence, Senator Grd Bassa

Jonathan L. Kaipay, Senator, Grd Bassa

Hon: Matthew Joe, Rep. Grand Bassa

Hon: Mary Karwor, Rep. Grand Bassa County.

Hon: Thomas A. Goshau II, Rep. Grand Bassa County,

Hon: Hans Marty Barchue, Rep. Grand Bassa County, and

Hon: Janjay Baikpeh, Superintendent, Grand Bassa County.

Sincerely,

J Neels Kpengba,

Son of Tumor, district one, Grand Bassa County.

