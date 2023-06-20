Liberia: Election Coordinating Committee Alarms Over Governance Commission Chairman's Involvement in 'Active Politics'

Monrovia — The Election Coordinating Committee (ECC) says its attention has been drawn by the 'active involvement' of the newly appointed Chair of the Governance Commission, Garrison Yealue in 'active politics' in contravention of Section 5.3.4 of the Act that established the Commission.

The Act states that commissioners must maintain a non-partisan stance to prevent the commission's agenda and processes from being influenced by political biases.

"More troubling, his conduct is also in violation of the Code of Conduct for Public Officials (Section 5.1.3) which clearly prohibits public officials from engaging in political activities while in office," the ECC said.

In a Facebook post recently, Mr. Yealue, expressed his support for President George Weah's re-election bid and his intention to encourage his fellow community members to do the same.

Mr. Yealue, a former Representative of Nimba County, was nominated by President George Weah and subsequently confirmed by the Liberian Senate for the position of chairman of the Governance Commission.

"I am personally endorsing President George M. Weah for re-election, and I will actively work to persuade my constituents to support him as well. However, it is essential that we adhere to the rules of fair play in our political endeavors. Baseless accusations against me will not serve any constructive purpose, he said.

Writing further, he said: "Furthermore, it is important to clarify that my name, Garrison Doldeh Yealue, Jr., will not appear on the ballot papers. Our primary goal is to ensure that our people can benefit from their significant representation. In Vayenglay, we have a saying: 'Lue Gbeh mehn e zohn Wia kar, a yea dor Vayenglay Gueh muon' which means Nimba belongs to all of us! Indeed, the maggots and the carcass are inseparable!"

The ECC, in a statement issued through it Chairperson, Oscar Bloh said, if nothing is done to stop this unlawful behavior, it could be carried out by other public officials when the campaign starts.

"Over the years, our governance system and practices have been challenged due to impunity and the lack of adherence to the rule of law. Elections do not guarantee democracy so it is the collective responsibility of civil society organizations including election observation groups to confront practices and behaviors that undermine the quality of our democracy."

The ECC issued the statement after signing a grant agreement with the Irish Government worth US$100,000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The partnership ECC is under the project: "Deeping and Consolidating Liberia's Democracy" which runs for one year - from May 2023-May 2024, according to the ECC.

"This support from the Irish Government will contribute to the work of the ECC in providing an independent voice on the electoral process and we will do it without fear or favor," the ECC said.

The ECC is Liberia's largest domestic election observation network with diverse competencies, experiences and expertise in democracy, elections and governance established since 2010.

"We are proud of the trust reposed in us as a partner and we can assure Irish Aid and the tax payers of Ireland that the resources provided to the ECC will be managed and used in an effective, efficient, and professional manner."

The ECC comprises of seven-member institutions and networks including: Center for Democratic Governance (CDG); Center for Media Studies and Peace Building (CEMESP); Center for Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding (CECPAP), Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD); Naymote Partners for Democratic Development; West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP), and the Women's NGO Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL). The ECC works in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Irish Aid.